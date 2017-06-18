QC schools welcome Marawi students

Public schools in Quezon City have opened their doors to students from Marawi City.

QC Schools Division Office Head Elizabeth Quesada said 78 students from Mindanao have been accommodated in some of the city’s public schools.

Of this number, 73 came from Marawi City while five are from other towns in Lanao del Sur. She said Culiat Elementary School and Culiat High School in District 5 had the most number of transferees.

Quesada said there are Muslim communities in Districts 5 and 6, including Novaliches and Culiat.

The city’s schools division had extended the enrollment of transferees until the end of June.