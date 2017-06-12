QC to shelter children in conflict with the law

Quezon City will provide shelter to children in conflict with the law and those who are abandoned by their families because of poverty.

Mayor Herbert Bautista over the weekend said the city government has approved a P129-million budgetary requirement for the construction of the four-story new Molave Youth Home (Bahay Pag-asa Building) for children in conflict with the law apprehended in Quezon City and with pending cases before QC courts.

The youth home will be built in the city’s rehabilitation complex at Diamond Hills Subdivision in Barangay Payatas.

The new Molave Youth Home, which has been included in the P2-billion modernization program of the city government for public safety, will house children who have pending court cases and are now under custody of the city government-run Molave Youth Home.

Marisol Casabuena, acting chief of the QC social services development department’s residential and rehabilitation division, said the new youth home is part of efforts of the city government to improve the living conditions of children in conflict with the law.

Casabuena added that the new facility will be spacious and its design will address the needs of the children.

The existing facility within QC Hall was built in the 1970s.

The new Molave Youth Home will stand on a 2,000 square meter space designed to accommodate about 350 children in conflict with the law.

The first floor of the building will serve as an office and multi-disciplinary venue while the dormitories will be located on the second and third floors.

The fourth floor shall be utilized as a recreational area and for socialization activities of the children.

The new home boasts of a chapel, Special Education rooms as well as isolation rooms to treat children with health issues.

The Molave Youth Home has a total of 235 children under its custody.

Of the number, 26 are female.

Aside from the new Molave Youth Home, the city government has also poured in some P22 million for the construction and initial operationalization of a two-story halfway house within the Bernardo Park compound in Kamuning.

Of the P22-million budget requirement, P14 million will be spent for the construction and the remaining P8 million for the initial one-year operationalization of the halfway home.

The city’s halfway home will accommodate about 50 minors aged 15 to 18 who have been discharged from the Molave Youth Home.

The city government-operated Molave Youth Home serves as a 24-hour residential and rehabilitation center for children in conflict with the law with cases filed in Quezon City courts.

Minors who are found to be without family or with a family incapable of taking custody will be accommodated in the halfway home to avoid recidivism.

Bautista believes that the projects for children in conflict with the law is a worthwhile investment to maintain peace and order and protect children and give them a chance to adjust to a normal life in society.

He said people development and public safety investments are among the legacies he wanted to prioritize in his administration.

The city’s Social Services Development Department will oversee the operation of the halfway house, which will provide not only homelife services, which include shelter and food, but also academic and skills training.

In addition, spiritual enrichment and recreational activities will be in place for the total development of the minors.