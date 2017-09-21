QC single parents get extra health benefit

Quezon City has piloted an expanded benefit program for solo parents in District 4, the first of its kind in the country.

Jesus Emmanuel Suntay, a former city councilor, pledged to help the district’s 1,790 solo parents duly registered with the city government’s Social Services and Development (SSDD) by giving them a cash grant of P3,000 each to help foot their 10-day stay in a hospital or any medical clinic in Metro Manila within one year as well as the 10-day hospitalization of any of their minor child or dependent.

Suntay, a veteran city legislator, in collaboration with District 4 Councilor Marra Suntay, spearheaded the launch and distribution of the Super Health Assistance Card (SHAC) at the Amoranto Theater on Wednesday.

At least 500 to 800 registered single parents stand to benefit from the program funded by Suntay.

A memorandum of understanding was signed by different organizations, Vice Mayor Joy Belmonte, District 3 Councilor Gian Carlo Sotto, councilor Suntay and the Federation of Solo Parents in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao Inc.

Holders of SHAC cards may also enjoy the privilege of an additional aid from the office of councilor Suntay, such as the grant of a guarantee letter to select hospitals and college educational subsidy in Quezon City.

“There are requirements to be needed for our scrutiny, such as the submission of a barangay certificate of indigency or residency and SSDD’s solo parent identification card,” the elder Suntay said.

Josie Villegas, former barangay chairperson in Quezon City said Suntay’s initiative to help single parents can be traced to their collaboration in 2014.

“Attorney Suntay was a staunch supporter of the passage of City Ordinance SP-2354 of 2014 paving the way for the annual celebration of the Solo Parent’s Week every last week of April to give due recognition to the city’s solo parent constituents,” she pointed out.

Quezon City is the only local government unit that came up with an ordinance institutionalizing a special week for single parents.