QC soon to hike taxes

OWNERS of real properties in Quezon City will soon have to pay higher taxes as Mayor Herbert Bautista on Monday said the city government will adjust taxes to expand revenue collection.

“An obligation that is posed before us now is to adjust the schedule of Fair Market Values of real properties in the city. Much as we do not like to burden our taxpayers, this adjustment is a requirement of law,” Bautista said in his State of the City Address.

He said the last time the city made such an adjustment was in 1995, or 21 years ago.

“We have not been complying with the requirements of the Local Government Code, which provides that the City Assessor should undertake a general revision of real property assessments every three years,” he noted.

The mayor however did not say when new tax rates will be imposed or by how much.

Bautista said through the Public Service Modernization Program, taxpayers can pay through GCash for transactions up to P100,000 or through Land Bank or ATMs.

“We encourage all barangays to contribute to the ease of doing business in our city, by standardizing their fees and connecting their processes online with the systems of the City Government,” the mayor said.