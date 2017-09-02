QC supports salary increase for immigration officers

THE Quezon City Council expressed support to the legislative measure calling for the inclusion of immigration officers in the income standardization for civil service employees, thereby increasing their salaries and augmenting the benefits due them. Councilor Allan Benedict Reyes introduced the resolution which states that the salary scale of the immigration officers has not been reviewed since 1988 hence an urgent comprehensive review of it is needed. The only law that generally provides overtime payment for immigration employees is Commonwealth Act No. 613, or the Philippine Immigration Act of 1940 which needs to be amended to fill its gaps, he added. In May, President Rodrigo Duterte disallowed the use of Express Lane fees to provide overtime pay that resulted in insufficient staffing at immigration counters.