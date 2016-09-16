QC traffic rerouting postponed

Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista has postponed the implementation of the one-way traffic scheme in Barangay South Triangle that was supposed to take effect on Thursday, Sept. 15.

Bautista acceded to the recommendation of barangay officials that the rerouting scheme be deferred until after all road works in affected areas are completed.

The mayor directed the City Engineering Department to submit a status report on road works in Mother Ignacia, Sgt. Esguerra, Panay Avenue, Scout Madriñan, Scout Tuazon, Scout Tobias and Scout Borromeo streets where road widening and flood control projects are ongoing.

“We will reset the implementation because of the diggings of the DPWH,” said Elmo San Diego, head of the city’s Department of Public Order and Safety (DPOS), which has been tasked to oversee the implementation of the new traffic scheme.

Mark James Berboso, a project inspector of the Department of Public Works and Highways, said the road improvement projects, especially along Sgt. Esguerra, will be completed by November.