QC tricycle, pedicab drivers to undergo drug testing

The Quezon City Council has passed an ordinance requiring tricycle and pedicab drivers to undergo random drug testing, even as the city government has been implementing programs to deter the use of dangerous drugs among public utility vehicle drivers in cooperation with Tricycle Drivers Associations (TODAs). Vice Mayor Joy Belmonte said before the enforcement of the ordinance, the city’s Anti-Drug Advisory Council (QCADAAC) will be closely working with TODAs for rigid social preparation. The random drug testing will be a precondition for approval of franchise application. Failure to comply with the testing shall be an assumption that the driver/operator is positive for the use of illegal drugs. Those found positive for drug use will be prohibited from plying their routes until they completed the rehabilitation program. Aside from a criminal case, the offender may face a civil case and penalty of P5,000. The city government has allocated P7.5 million for the ordinance to be taken from the QCADAAC budget.