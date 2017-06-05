QC unveils road, drainage works IN flood-prone areas

QUEZON City Councilor Hero Bautista led the inauguration recently of Mayor Herbert Bautista’s various projects on road and drainage improvement in flood-prone areas in Barangay Roxas and Paligsahan. The improvements were undertaken on Panay Avenue in Barangay Paligsahan and Florpina Street, Gladiola Street and Lilac Street in Barangay Roxas. The projects include refurbishing of the village hall of Barangay Roxas and rehabilitation of the pocket garden along Scout Chuatoco in Barangay Paligsahan.