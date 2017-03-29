QC warns of heat-related diseases

THE Quezon City Health Department reminded city residents and the public to be on guard against common diseases spreading during the summer season. City Health Department Head Verdades Linga said among the summer diseases are sore eyes, skin diseases, diarrhea and respiratory infections, cough and colds and animal bites. A citywide information drive has been launched to raise awareness on the prevention of these diseases. Linga assured that all health centers have adequate supply of medicines with trained personnel to address the needs of the city residents, especially those in depressed areas. She also advised the public to avoid too much exposure to the sun especially from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.