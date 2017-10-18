QC warns overcharging, abusive tricycle drivers

Tricycle drivers and operators in Quezon City who charge more than the official fare rate may face six-months imprisonment or a fine of P5,000, the Tricycle Regulation Division of the city’s Department of Public Order and Safety (DPOS) warned following rampant complaints received from commuters. Elmo DG San Diego, head of DPOS, informed the head of QC Public Affairs and Information Services Office who relayed the complaint of passengers at Veterans Village in Barangay Pasong Tamo of his warning. “The Tricycle Regulation Division under the DPOS invited the officers of the Luzon (Avenue) Tricycle Operators and Drivers Association for a dialogue and explicitly informed them that overcharging of tricycle fare is a violation of Ordinance 2466-2016 which imposes the tricycle fare rate,” San Diego said. Tricycle drivers and operators were also reminded to extend 20 per cent discount to senior citizens, persons with disabilities and students. To report violations and abusive tricycle drivers in Quezon City, the public may call Hotline ng Bayan 122.

