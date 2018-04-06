QC Youth Home transfers to temporary site

The Quezon City Molave Youth Home has temporarily moved to the Community Development Center in Barangay Amoranto to give way to several infrastructure projects in the city hall compound. Fe Macale, Social Services Development Department (SSDD) head, said the 200 wards-mostly Children in Conflict with the Law of Molave will be sheltered in Amoranto until the new four-storey Molave Youth Home building in Payatas is finished. Meanwhile, Marisol Casabuena, SSDD Residential and Rehabilitation Division OIC, said the children’s activities will still be the same as in their former site. Molave Youth Home, established in 1973, is the city’s 24-hour residential and rehabilitation center for children facing cases filed in QC courts. The admission procedure in the youth home is in accordance with the Juvenile Justice Welfare Act of 2006.