QCPD appoints new station, DAID chiefs

Quezon City Police District (QCPD) director, Chief Supt. Guillermo Eleazar, replaced the chief of the District Anti-Illegal Drugs (DAID) unit as well as two station commanders while two others swapped posts in the recent command’s reshuffle. Eleazar said Supt. Louise Benjie Tremor, former chief of police of San Juan Police Station, Ilocos Sur will take over the post of Supt. Rolando Balasabas as Station 7 (Cubao) commander; Supt. Ariel Capocao, concurrent Deputy District Public Safety Battalion commander to replace Supt. Richard Fiesta as Station 8 (Project 4) station commander and Chief Insp. Ferdinand Mendoza, former deputy chief of the District Special Operations Unit became the new DAID-SOTG chief over Supt. Godfredo Tul-o. Eleazar said the officers will take the Public Safety Officers Senior Executive Course (PSOSEC) for promotion. Meanwhile, Supt. Robert Sales of Station 12 (Eastwood) commander took over Anonas police station (Station 9) from Supt. Wilson Delos Santos who will assume the Eastwood post.