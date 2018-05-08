QCPD gets 1,250 pistols

Mayor Herbert Bautista turned over 1,250 pistols and three vehicles to the Quezon City Police District on Monday.

Philippine National Police chief Oscar Albayalde and National Capital Region Police Office head Camilo Cascolan lauded the city government for boosting the city’s police capability.

QCPD director Chief Supt. Joselito Esquivel Jr. thanked the city government for its logistical support. He said the 1,250 Taurus Cal. 40 Model PT840 semi-automatic pistols will be issued to policemen who have just been assigned to the city. The three vehicles will be for the official use of the PNP chief, NCRPO director and QCPD head.

“Malaking tulong po ito sa ating mga pulis sa paggampan ng kanilang mga tungkulin. Maswerte ang QCPD lalo na pagdating sa mobility at firepower kung saan hindi problema ang patrol vehicles at mga baril na magagamit sa pagsugpo ng krimen at iligal na droga. Sa patuloy na suporta ng lokal na pamahalaan ng Lungsod Quezon, makaasa ang ating mga kababayan lalo na ang mga residente ng QC na susuklian ito ng ating mga kapulisan ng tunay na mabuting serbisyo (This will allow policemen to better perform their duties. We are lucky because we have no problems when it comes to mobility and firepower. With the city government’s help, residents can expect better service from the police),” Esquivel said.

Albayalde also expressed his appreciation and gratitude to the local government officials.

He said the city government’s constant support had turned the QCPD into a “showcase” of the entire PNP.