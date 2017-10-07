QEV Philippines, Shell to build 100 e-vehicle charging stations

STARTUP firm QEV Philippines Electromobility Solutions and Consulting Group Inc. and listed Pilipinas Shell signed a memorandum of agreement (MOU) to install 100 electric vehicle-fast charging stations in different parts of the country.

Advertisements

Under the MOU, multinational company ABB Group will supply the charging posts across the archipelago, enabling both parties to form the first e-vehicle fast charging infrastructure network in the country.

The initial installations of these charging stations are targeted to be completed in December this year.

Recognizing the need to support the charging infrastructure, QEV Philippines has been aspiring to establish the first EV charging infrastructure network in the country since the emergence of e-vehicles in 2008, which started with e-jeepneys serving the Makati Green Route.

In July, QEV Philippines said it was in talks with partners such as SM, Ayala, and Shell as well as local manufacturing companies including Sarao Motors Inc. as it sought to roll out electric jeepneys this year.

QEV in partnership with Sarao Motors unveiled a model of its “green” jeepney in a bid to reinvent the iconic mode of transportation.

It earlier said it was looking at converting 50,000 jeepneys over the next five years by replacing their internal combustion engines with lithium-ion batteries.

The Swiss multinational company specializes in robotics power and automation technology and has installed EV charging posts in Europe and various parts of the world.

QEV seeks to promote a sustainable solution for healthier, cleaner cities by reducing the amount of carbon emissions in the air brought about by transportation. It seeks to spearhead the green electromobility movement in different emerging countries, noting the growing problem of climate change.

Founded in 1907, Shell has already embarked on a plan to build e-vehicle charging stations in other parts of the world, primarily in Great Britain and the Netherlands. Its Philippine company, which started its operations in 1914, is in the business of refining and marketing of petroleum products.

Shares of Pilipinas Shell added 2.33 percent to close at P68 on Friday.