Qiagen opens testing facility in BGC

Global molecular testing company Qiagen opened its shares services center at the Cyber Sigma Building in Bonifacio Global City on Friday, which will enable the company to improve the delivery of its services to clients.

“The Manila office is much more customer centric in terms of customer service and tech service,” Roland Sackers, Qiagen chief financial officer, explained during the press briefing.

According to Sackers, the new office in BGC is part of the company’s expansion plans in the Philippines as “there is a developing environment here.”

“For Qiagen, Manila provides multiple advantages, first and foremost the highly educated people here. Service quality, hospitality, and international language proficiency ensure that our shared service center will help us better

serve our customer’s needs worldwide,” he added.

Qiagen Manila director Chiles de Leon said the company is seeking Filipino scientists to work with.

“We are looking for practicing biomolecular scientist. There is a very big talent out there,” de Leon said.

Qiagen currently has more than 80 employees in the newly-opened office in BGC, and is expected to increase about 200 in the next 18 months. The BGC office is supposed to complement the company’s existing shared service center in Wroclaw, Poland, which opened in 2013.

The company’s portfolio consists of more than 500 products classified into three categories: consumables, instruments, and bioinformatics.

Consumables are ready-to-use reagent kits and individual components for a broad range of applications from the processing of samples to detection of various molecular targets such as DNA or RNA; instruments are individual instruments that ensure highly accurate and reliable processing of samples and analysis of molecular targets; and bioinformatics are software solutions and knowledge bases for processing large volumes of complex biological data that interpret information.