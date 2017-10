BAGUIO CITY: A magnitude 4.9 earthquake shook Ilocos Sur and some provinces in the highland region Thursday afternoon. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology traced its epicenter at Santa Catalina town in Ilocos Sur. The quake was also felt in Benguet, Apayao and Abra provinces at about 3:06 p.m. No damages and aftershocks were reported.

THOM F. PICAÑA