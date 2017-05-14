Quake kills 2, injures hundreds in Iran – state media

TEHRAN: A 5.7 magnitude earthquake near Iran’s border with Turkmenistan killed two people, injured hundreds and caused widespread damage, state media reported Sunday, citing the country’s seismological centre. The quake, which struck in Saturday in and around the city of Bojnurd, North Khorasan province, killed a 54-year-old woman and a teenage girl, ISNA news agency reported. It left more than 370 people injured and damaged as many as 40 percent of houses in the area, it said. The US Geological Survey put the strength of the quake at 5.8 magnitude, and said it occurred at a depth of 12.5 kilometers (7.8 miles). The epicentre of the earthquake was just 50 km from the border with Turkmenistan.

AFP