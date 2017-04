A 5.6 magnitude quake jolted the province of Batangas on Saturday, three days after the province was rocked by a 5.5 quake.

The quake struck Mabini town at 3:07 p.m. It was also felt in Metro Manila. The quake, with a depth of 4 kilometers, was tectonic in origin, a bulletin from the Philippine Institute of Volcanology said

No damage or casualties were reported. Philvolcs however said aftershocks are possible. CIELO CANCEL