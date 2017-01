MANILA: A magnitude 4.9 earthquake struck Laoag City on Monday afternoon, Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

In its earthquake information 2 released Monday afternoon, Phivolcs said the quake struck at 5:20 p.m. It added that the quake was tectonic in origin and struck at a depth of 27 kilometers.

Intensity 3 was felt in Vigan City.

Phivolcs said it will continue updating information on the earthquake as soon as data becomes available. PNA

PNA/CC