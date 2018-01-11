Quarterback Brady refutes notion of rift within Patriots

NEW YORK: New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady refuted a report of a rift within the reigning Super Bowl champions as they prepare for Saturday’s (Sunday in Manila) NFL playoff game against the Tennessee Titans.

The 40-year-old passer, seeking his sixth Super Bowl crown, was said to be at the heart of a split involving Patriots coach Bill Belichick and team owner Robert Kraft as well.

The ESPN story said Brady “seemed liberated” after the Patriots traded his apparent heir, reserve Jimmy Garoppolo, to the San Francisco 49ers.

Brady took exception to the notion that unnamed players claimed Brady was happy to see Garoppolo go during his weekly interview on radio station WEEI.

“That’s just such a poor characterization of anything. In 18 years, I’ve never celebrated when someone has been traded, been cut,” Brady said. “I would say that’s disappointing to hear that someone would express that, or a writer would express that, because it’s so far from what my beliefs are about my teammates.

“I think I’m very empathetic toward other people’s experiences. I know those situations aren’t easy. I’ve never been traded or released, but I can imagine how that might feel. I would never, ever feel that way about when Jimmy got traded.

“I felt like I had a great relationship with all the quarterbacks I’ve worked with. I kept in touch with basically everybody. So to characterize that as a certain way is just completely, completely wrong.”

Garoppolo was sent to the 49ers on October 31 in exchange for a second-round 2018 NFL Draft pick. He sparked San Francisco to a 5-0 record upon his arrival.

Belichick would not talk about the subject Tuesday, instead keeping his focus on the home game with Tennessee.

“We’ve dealt with some non-Tennessee subjects here over the last few days,” said Belichick. “At this point I’m all in on Tennessee. I’ll answer any questions about the Titans but that’s it.”