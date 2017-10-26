‘Quedan’ intensifies into severe tropical storm, but unlikely to make landfall in PH — Pagasa

TROPICAL storm “Quedan” (international name: Saolo) has intensified into a severe tropical storm but is less likely to make landfall in any part of the country, according to the state-run weather bureau on Thursday.

“Wala pong tropical cyclone warning signals na nakataas sa anumang bahagi ng ating landmass as of now dahil wala tayong nakikitang direktang epekto nitong si bagyong Quedan,” weather specialist Loriedin dela Cruz said.

(There are no tropical cyclone warning signals that have been raised as of now because Quedan has no direct effect on the country.)

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said in its 11:00 a.m. forecast that Quedan was 1,155 kilometers (km) east of Aparri, Cagayan.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of up to 90 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 115 kph as it continues to move northwest at 21 kph.

Estimated rainfall amount is from moderate to heavy within the 750-km diameter of the severe tropical storm.

Quedan is forecast to be 755 km east-northeast of Basco, Batanes within 24 hours.

It is expected to reach typhoon intensity but will be moving towards the southern island of Japan within 36-48 hours, Pagasa said.

The eastern section of Luzon, Palawan and Mindanao will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms while Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the severe tropical storm’s trough.

Sea travel remains risky over the seaboard of Northern Luzon and eastern seaboard of Central and Southern Luzon due to the inclement weather.

Quedan is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) by Saturday, Pagasa said.