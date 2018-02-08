QUEEN OF BEAUTY

Ever Bilena

Ever Bilena, the country’s no. 1 color cosmetics retail company welcomed the “Queen of All Media” Kris Aquino to its growing family. As the newest ambassador for the cosmetics brand, Kris is all set to try Ever Bilena’s over 1000 products. From eye shadows, mascaras, BB creams and concealers, to fragrances, lipsticks, palettes and tools, makeup lovers can expect a lot of excitement from the much-awaited partnership.

To learn more about Ever Bilena and its brands, visit www.everbilena.com.ph, www.careline.com.ph and www. blackwater.com.ph