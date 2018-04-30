Questions raised on Roxas and Co.’s 40.21% public ownership, ‘top 5’ executives

Almost two years ago, on June 18, 2016, Roxas and Co. Inc. (RCI) showed in its public ownership report (POR) that 938.144 million treasury shares were owned by the public, out of its 2.912 billion issued common shares. The treasury shares left the company with 1.974 billion outstanding common shares.

The same POR listed two principal stockholders, namely SPCI Holdings Inc., owning 642.780 million RCI common shares, or 32.57 percent; and Pesan Holdings Inc., with 532.581 million RCI common shares, or 26.98 percent. With their combined holdings totaling 1.175 billion RCI common shares, or 59.55 percent of 1.974 billion outstanding RCI common shares, the public stockholders were credited with 739.767 million common shares, equivalent to a 37.48 percent stake in the company.

Thus, RCI’s principal stockholders and public stockholders controlled a combined total of 1.915 billion RCI common shares, or 96.999 percent. The remaining shares were attributed to insiders, mainly the seven directors who owned 55.566 million RCI common shares, or 2.8 percent, as of June 18, 2016. Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. held 3.048 million RCI common shares, or 0.15 percent.

As of April 12, 2018, as posted on the website of the Philippine Stock Exchange, Roxas and Co. had 1.989 billion outstanding RCI common shares, of which public stockholders owned 799.14 million RCI common shares, or 40.21 percent.

(Note. The total number of outstanding common shares and the number of common shares reported in the POR may not tally due to rounding.)

Compensation

In a definitive information statement (DIS), Roxas and Co. said it paid its “CEO and top four executives” salaries of P16.016 million and bonuses of P548,392 in 2015-2016.

Roxas and Co. said it increased the group’s salaries to a total of P24.155 million in 2017 and their bonuses to 2.013 million. It also raised the salary of “all officers and directors as a group unnamed” to P24.155 million and their bonus to P2.013 million, the same compensation that it paid the top five executives in 2017.

However, while Roxas and Co. paid its “top five executives” P400,000 as “other annual compensation, it increased the amount to P1.25 million from P800,000 in 2015-2016 for “all other officers and directors as a group unnamed.”

For 2018, Roxas and Co. estimates the top five executives’ salaries at P27 million and their bonuses at P2.5 million, the same amount that it expects to pay “all other officers and directors as a group unnamed.”

Among the “top five executives” of Roxas and Co. in 2015-2016 were Pedro E. Roxas, as executive chairman, president and CEO; Armando B. Escobar, vice president, CFO and risk management officer; and Alezandro S. Casabar, legal manage/compliance officer.

The company eventually included among the “five highest paid executives” Monica Isabelle I. Villanueva, legal manager/compliance officer, who replaced Casabar.

Financials

As of Dec. 31, 2017, Roxas and Co. and its subsidiaries had retained earnings of P3.578 billion. Of the total, it owned only P1.403 billion, while P2.175 billion was “not available for dividend declaration,” the company said in a footnote.

The company cited a number of restrictions, such as P1.587 billion “treasury stock” and P101.421 million as “undistributed earnings of subsidiaries and equity in net earnings of associates.”

The amount of retained earnings is only one of a number of entries under equity reported in financial filings of listed companies. The others are capital stock, additional paid-in capital (APIC) if any; treasury shares; and retained earnings.

Roxas and Co. said APIC “includes any premium received in the initial issuances of capital stock.” It said that, “any transaction costs associated with the issuance of shares are deducted from APIC, net of tax.”

In the case of Roxas and Co., it placed the value of its treasury shares as of Dec. 31, 2017 at P1.587 billion. While it issued capital stock at a par value of P1 per share, it had APIC of P1.63 billion. This means it sold 2.912 billion common shares at P1.559 per share, which was arrived at by dividing P4.542 billion by 2.912 billion outstanding common shares.

Due Diligencer’s take

When Roxas and Co. holds its annual stockholders’ meeting on May 23, 2018 at Fairmont in Makati City, it may have to offer some explanations.

In 2015-2016, the company listed only three top executives but came out with “CEO and top four executives” who were paid salaries of P16.016 million and bonuses of P548,392. Who were the other two highest paid executives?

As a matter of fact, Roxas and Co. included the compensation for 2015-2016 in its DIS two times and came out with “CEO and top four executives,” which when added should result in a total of five top executives.

But even adding Villanueva to the list did not complete the “five” as the company claimed to have paid.

Roxas and Co. may not be alone in committing this sort of mistake. Other companies also commit errors in their postings. The public may want to check various disclosures made by companies in which they invest; these disclosures are amended so many times that they could be misperceived by the public if read only once (on www.pse.com.ph).

Of course, certain errors in reporting may be forgivable. But can they be easily forgotten? Just asking.

