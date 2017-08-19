Quezon boosts coco husk venture thru grant

PAGBILAO, Quezon: The Quezon-based Kalilayan Twiners and Weavers Association of Unisan town and Samahan ng mga Manggagawa sa Niyogan of Pahinga Sur, Candelaria were granted P800,000 for their livelihood projects by the provincial government through a joint venture between the Provincial Agriculturist’s Office and Pagbilao Energy Corp. (PEC).

With the grant, the two livelihood organizations will have startup capital for the Geonet Production and Marketing Enterprise project that aims to produce geonet, a fiber made from coconut husk which can be turned into several useful products.

Producing geonets significantly increases the value of a coconut husk’s fiber. Through simple processing, the coco fibers are transformed into ropes, twines, mats and bio logs.

“With this program, we are capitalizing on the abundance of raw materials in Quezon and at the same time tapping the potential of local weavers. We are thankful to Gov. Jayjay Suarez for undertaking this project with us,” said Froilan Gregory Romualdez 3rd, a PEC representative.

A warehouse for both organizations will also be constructed.

Aside from providing an alternative source of income for its producers, the geonet enterprise is also beneficial for the environment. The mats will make excellent covers for soil and slopes and will help prevent soil erosion while the bio logs may be used to protect riverbanks.