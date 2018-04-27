Quezon City councilor, co-accused post bail over graft, falsification raps

QUEZON City Councilor Roderick Paulate posted bail over the graft and falsification cases filed against him before the Sandiganbayan in connection with 30 allegedly “fictitious job contractors” in 2010.

Paulate posted bail totaling P246,000 while Vicente Bajamunde, who was identified in the charge sheet as then-driver and then-liaison officer of Paulate’s office, posted bail totaling P220,000 on Friday ahead of the Sandiganbayan Seventh Division’s ruling on whether or not there was probable cause to order their arrest and to hold them for trial.

In the charge sheet filed before the Sandiganbayan on April 20, the Office of the Ombudsman accused the two of violation of Section 3(e) of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

The Ombudsman alleged “[t]hat in or about the period of July to December 2010,” Paulate, “conspiring and confederating with” Bajamunde, “cause[d]undue injury to the Quezon City Government in the total amount of” P1,109,000 ‘thru evident bad faith when accused Paulate caused the hiring of…fictitious job contractors in his office for personal gain…'”

The Ombudsman also charged Paulate and Bajamunde with falsifying public documents. It accused them of falsifying the general payroll covering the period July 1 to 31, 2010; the general payroll covering the period August 1 to 15, 2010; the general payroll covering the period August 16 to 31; the general payroll covering the period September 1 to 15, 2010; the general payroll covering the period September 16 to 30, 2010; the general payroll covering the period October 1 to 15, 2010; the general payroll covering the period October 16 to 31, 2010; and the general payroll covering the period November 1 to 15, 2010.

On Friday, the two posted P30,000-bail over the graft case and a total of P192,000 over the falsification cases.

The Ombudsman also charged Paulate with falsification by a public officer, alleging that he “falsif[ied]the Job Order covering the period” July 1 to 31, 2010 “by causing it to appear that” 30 persons “signed its acknowledgment portion…” He posted P24,000 bail over this case. REINA TOLENTINO