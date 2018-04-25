Quezon City councilor faces graft, falsification raps

A FORMER actor-comedian-turned-Quezon City councilor is facing a graft case before the Sandiganbayan for allegedly causing the hiring of 30 “fictitious job contractors” in 2010.

Charged along with Roderick Paulate was Vicente Bajamunde who was identified in the charge sheet as then-driver and then-liaison officer of Paulate’s office.

The Office of the Ombudsman filed the case before the anti-graft court Sandiganbayan on April 20.

In the charge sheet, the Ombudsman accused the two of violation of Section 3(e) of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

It alleged “[t]hat in or about the period of July to December 2010,” Paulate, “conspiring and confederating with” Bajamunde, “cause[d]undue injury to the Quezon City Government in the total amount of” P1,109,000 “thru evident bad faith when accused Paulate caused the hiring of…fictitious job contractors in his office for personal gain…”

The Ombudsman also charged Paulate and Bajamunde with falsification of public documents, accusing them of falsifying the general payroll covering the following periods: July 1 to 31, 2010; August 1 to 15, 2010; August 16 to 31; September 1 to 15, 2010; September 16 to 30, 2010; October 1 to 15, 2010; October 16 to 31, 2010; and November 1 to 15, 2010.

The Ombudsman also charged Paulate with falsification by a public officer, accusing him of falsifying the job order covering the period July 1 to 31, 2010. REINA TOLENTINO