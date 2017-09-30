Quezon City govt backs common station linking Metro rail lines

The Quezon City government has pledged to provide proponents of the Grand Central or Common Station Project all the support necessary to ensure the orderly implementation of the project, which is designed to connect LRT-1, MRT-3, MRT-7 and the recently approved Metro Manila Subway.

Mayor Herbert Bautista said Quezon City’s support would come in the form of traffic management and the provision of security measures.

“With the project expected to serve nearly 500,000 rail passengers on a daily basis once completed, it is imperative that appropriate security measures shall be adopted by Quezon City to ensure the safety of the riding public,” said Bautista during Friday’s groundbreaking ceremony for the project, which is expected to be completed by 2019.

The mayor said the city’s Department of Public Order and Safety will be coordinating closely with project proponents to ensure the orderly movement of traffic during the construction of the project, which is also expected to provide a significant boost to the city’s economy, especially in the areas of trade and commerce.

“This will be very significant for us since this will known as the Quezon City Grand Central Station,” Bautista said.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea and Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade were among those present during the groundbreaking ceremony.

According to the Department of Transportation, the grand central or common station, to be built between SM North Edsa and Trinoma malls, is expected to serve approximately 478,000 rail passengers daily by 2020.

Aside from the Grand Central or Common Station, also underway is the construction of the MRT Line 7 Project with 11 of the railway project’s 14 stations to be built within Quezon City.