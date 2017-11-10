Friday, November 10, 2017
    Quezon City govt hospital wall collapses during 'Salome' downpour; 3 vehicles damaged

    A PORTION of a wall of a government hospital in Quezon City collapsed at the height of the downpour spawned by Tropical Storm “Salome” on Thursday night although no casualties were reported.

    Damaged, however, were three vehicles parked near the 30-meter wall of the Quirino Memorial Medical Center (QMMC).

    The Quezon City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office said on Friday that it has cleared the area.

    Founded in 1953, QMMC was formerly known as the Labor Hospital located in Project 4. KENNETH HERNANDEZ

     

