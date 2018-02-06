Quezon City joins Maharlika League

Quezon City has fielded a team to compete in the inaugural Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL). The league aims to draw players from different communities and give them a chance to play “big time” basketball.

The league’s concept is not new in Philippine basketball, MPBL was modeled after the defunct Metropolitan Basketball Association.

According to Councilor Onyx Crisologo, who represented Quezon City in the MBPL, the goal of fielding a team is to encourage the youth to go into sports.

“My office has always been an advocate of sports, being an alternative for our people kaysa nalululong sila sa drugs or hindi sila nag-aaral. The goal is to get grassroots players,” Crisologo said.

Besides competing in the MBPL, players will also be visiting barangays and conduct basketball clinics.

The 24-man Quezon City Capitals team is composed of former city hall employees and barangay officials.

Former collegiate coach Vis Valencia will steer the Capitals, assisted by Reonel Parado, Bong Melocoton, Dale Lacorte, Fro Labrador, EJ Deveza, Angelo Galura, Serafin Matias, Jr., and Erik Dionisio.

“There is support from the LGU. We have the support of Mayor Herbert Bautista, but everything was initiated by Councilor Crisologo,” Valencia said.

Valencia enjoins residents of Quezon City to support the Capitals in their games.

The Quezon City Capitals is composed of Gian Lloyd Abrigo, Alwin Alday, Peejay Barua, Mike Angelo Cabangon, Miguel Castellano, Jessie James Collado, Andrew Estrella, Kesed Gabo, Jaymark Mallari, Jeff Morillo, John Nolasco, Christian Palma, Chris Santos, Jomar Santos, Mac Lenster Sevilla, John Marco Tayongtong, Philip Torres, and former QC Hall employee, Raymark Matias.