Quezon City provides job opportunities to disabled

Over 300 PWDs (persons with disabilities) have been provided with referrals for employment by the Quezon City (QC) government since 2015 to various partner agencies.

One of them, Kaypee Villaruel, born with foot abnormalities, an accountancy graduate residing at Viewriver in Barangay Batasan Hills, was hired on the spot recently as an office worker by a security and detective agency.

A report from the QC-Persons with Disability Affairs Office (PDAO) to Mayor Herbert Bautista showed at least 20 percent of the PWDs who were given employment referrals are now gainfully employed in retail stores, food chains, business process outsourcing firms, and government agencies.

This year alone, at least 11 walk-in PWD clients were endorsed by the QC-PDAO to its various partner agencies.

Partner agencies include PLDT, Smart, Jollibee, Bench, Fruitas Group of Companies, Microtel, SM, McDonalds,

Unilab Foundation, Manulife and CDO, for the private sector; and the Department of Education, Department of Social Welfare and Development, Metro Manila Development Authority, Department of Environment and Natural Resources, and Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, for the government sector.

Besides employment, the city government also provided training referrals to the National Vocational Rehabilitation Center in Barangay Escopa.

The QC-PDAO also provided assistance to PWDs in the form of personal transport systems, hearing aids, customized wheelchair for cerebral palsy, prosthesis, regular wheelchairs, as well as medical assistance, among others.

Bautista has already unveiled plans for the adoption of a comprehensive development program for the benefit of all PWDs in the city following the passage of an ordinance mandating the provision of a 1-percent budget allocation for programs and projects that will benefit PWDs in the city.

The mayor cited the policy is part of the city government’s continuing effort to mainstream persons with disabilities in all government programs, and to open opportunities toward an inclusive society for all.

“What the city is doing is planning our investments for us to able to address the city’s various health challenges, especially those concerns affecting PWDs in the city,” the Bautista said.

To date, there are about 39,744 registered PWDs in Quezon City, said Arnold de Guzman, QC-PDAO focal person.