Quezon city public library to implement dress code

The Quezon City Public Library (QCPL) is calling on its readers, researchers and other library patrons to avoid wearing improper and vulgar outfits to ensure that decency is observed inside the city’s book hub. The QCPL is going to implement a dress code not only in the main library at the QC Hall compound but also in its 18 branch libraries in the city. ThedDress code will prohibit visitors dressed in indecent outfits to avoid distraction among library users. Improper get-ups, according to QCPL head Emelita Villanueva, more often than not distract the attention of readers who wish to deeply focus on what they are reading. She said there are people mindful of others who are roaming the library area improperly dressed. “Library patrons are also requested to avoid loitering inside the library and needlessly talking to avoid too much noise and maintain silence. Wearing rude, offensive and eye-catching outfits should also be reprimanded to favor those who do not want to be disturbed,” Villanueva added.