Quezon City ready ‘Undas 2017’

QUEZON City is ready for “Undas 2017” with its traffic rerouting schemes, assistance desks in various terminals, and security measures to ensure the convenience and safety of thousands expected to flock to the cemeteries on November 1 and 2.

Advertisements

There are three public cemeteries namely: Bagbag, Novaliches Bayan, and Baesa.

Chief Supt. Guillermo Eleazar of the Quezon City Police District Police (QCPD) told the media on Tuesday that he has organized ‘Task Force Undas’ consisting of: Task Group Alpha for anti-criminality, Task Group Bravo for security deployment in cemeteries and columbarium, and Task Group Charlie for security deployment in bus terminals, Metro Rail Transit, and Land Rail Transit stations and vital installations.

“We are asking for cooperation of the public to be part of this effort. Sundin natin ‘yung tips na binibigay [Let’s follow the tips that were issued]. Don’t make your properties a target for criminals inside cemeteries or terminals,” Eleazar said.

As of 11:00 a.m., the crowd in Bagbag Cemetery has reached 2,188; 600 at the Holy Cross Manila Memorial Park in Novaliches; 500 at the Himlayang Pilipino Cemetery; and 273 at the Novaliches Public Cemetery.

Passengers in Quezon City bus terminals have reached 2,460 as of Tuesday morning, police said.

About 200 are on stand-by at the old Araneta Bus Terminal in Cubao; 500 in 5-Star; 350 in Baliwag; and 200 in Victory East Ave. Terminal as of 11:00 a.m.

Volunteers from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Philippine Red Cross, and other civic organizations have been mobilized.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) issued 1,000 special permits for buses to accommodate the increasing number of passengers.

LTFRB spokesperson Aileen Lizada said through text that the Board was scheduled onTuesday to inspect bus terminals within Cubao: Amihan Bus Lines, Philtranco, RSL Isarog, and First North Luzon Transit.

QC Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (QC-DMMO) chief Karl Michael Marasigan also guaranteed efficient and effective emergency management procedures, specifically the responsiveness of Hotline ng Bayan 122 to coordinate response of stand-by ambulances, fire trucks and medical teams pre-positioned in different areas.

The QC DRRMO has placed its Disaster Action Team and the Barangay DRRM Committees on Yellow Alert since Monday.

“Nandiyan ang DPOS, QCPD, BFP at emergency medical service like the usual. Kaya lang, naka-heightened alert tayo ngayon kasi marami tayong ine-expect na dadalo sa mga sementeryo. Kaya naka-yellow alert tayo ngayon simula October 30, 2017, 8 a.m., at baka i-extend natin ito hanggang November 2 pero under assessment pa rin,” Marasigan said.

QC DRRMO has prepared three staging areas where ambulance, fire trucks, and emergency response teams were pre-positioned – Del Monte Avenue corner A. Bonifacio, Himlayang Pilipino, and Quirino Highway corner Mindanao Avenue. First Aid stations manned by paramedics are up in the public cemeteries in Baesa, Bagbag, Himlayang Pilipino, and Quirino Highway.

“For the particular three staging areas, we will provide around four to six ambulances. Aside from that, may [there are]four ambulances na naka-stand by dito sa [that are on stand-by here at the]DRRMO para naman sa mga normal na tawag na aksidente na hindi [for the usual calls regarding accidents not]related sa [to]All Souls Day,” Marasigan added.

The QC Department of Public Order and Safety will deploy a total of 865 personnel to manage traffic and clear the areas of obstruction.

“All of these are coordinated with the QC Emergency Operations Center na kung saan nandyan din ang hotline number natin na 122 para sa lahat ng concerns,” Marasigan added. GLEE JALEA