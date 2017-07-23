MAYOR Herbert Bautista announced on Sunday the suspension of classes for all levels in private and public schools in Quezon City on Monday.

The suspension is in anticipation of the heavy traffic along Commonwealth Avenue leading to the Batasang Pambansa where President Rodrigo Duterte will deliver his second State of the Nation Address (SONA) in the afternoon before Congress, government officials and the diplomatic corps.

Militant groups are also expected to hold their protest in the area. ELSHAMAE ROBLES