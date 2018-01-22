Quezon gov seeks security for projects

LUCENA CITY, Quezon: Gov. David Suarez sought the assistance of the military and high ranking police officials to prevent communist New People’s Army (NPA) rebels from harassing the construction firms working in government infrastructure projects.

He made the appeal during the first quarterly meeting of the Provincial Peace and Order Council on Monday.

Suarez told Quezon Philippine National Police director, Senior Supt. Rhoderick Armamento and Southern Luzon Command (Solcom) chief, Lt. Gen. Danilo Pamonag that their assistance is crucial to the provincial government’s implementation of its programs this year that include the construction and/or repair of school buildings, bridges and roads including the extension of the South Luzon Tollway Extension.

Suarez said two contractors have already terminated their contracts out of fear for their safety and security after the NPAs recently burned the heavy equipment of the construction firms that refused to give “revolutionary tax” to the armed rebels.

Late last year, the rebels torched a heavy equipment owned by former Mayor Isarme Bosque of Polillo town, mistaking him to be the contractor who refused to give in to their demands.

Col Elias Escarcha, commanding officer of the Philippine Army’s 201st Brigade based in Calauag town, reported that the NPAs have influenced some barangay (village) residents in Lopez town and are even meddling in agrarian concerns between land owners and tenants.

The rebels are said to recruit farm tenants from other towns to apply for Certificate of Land Ownership Awards and claim farm lands from targeted land owners.

Both Armamento and Pamonag assured the governor that their men are prepared to provide security, especially in the areas where armed rebels have made their presence felt strongly.

Pamonag also informed Suarez that members of the Citizen Armed Forces Geographical Unit have undergone special training and will be deployed to assist in securing the safety of any development and ongoing or planned infrastructure programs of the provincial government.