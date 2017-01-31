Quezon gov tells police to continue anti-drug drive

LUCENA CITY, Quezon: Gov. David Suarez advised Quezon Philippine National Police Director, Senior Supt. Rhoderick Armamento, to continue their anti-drug campaign in the absence of a written notice from the PNP national headquarters.

During the first meeting for 2017 of the Provincial Peace and Order Council (PPOC) on Tuesday, Armamento informed Suarez that they were no longer authorized to serve warrants of arrest on drug cases and implement buy-busts.

But the police director said they are implementing other anti-drug programs and have already drafted a year-long plan.

In an interview, Suarez said he has not received a written notice from the PNP hierarchy and, until such time, he has ordered the local police to go on with their operations.

He added that he would be responsible for actions of the police in their campaign against drugs as long as they do it within the law.

The governor said he always supports Duterte’s war against drugs and criminality, adding that he is looking into the possibility of putting up a rehabilitation center for drug surrenderers.

The 201st Brigade, based in Calauag, Quezon, has offered to house the rehabilitation facility inside their camp.

Suarez encouraged all barangay (village) officials and local chief executives to sustain their existing drug campaign programs to help drug surrenderers go back to the mainstream.

The governor learned from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency that Quezon province has 24,000 recorded drug dependents.