Quezon to host offshore natural gas hub

PAGBILAO, Quezon: Proving its apparent seriousness in providing clean alternative energy, the Energy World Corporation showed to the media its own Liquified Natural Gas carrier ship Ocean Quest, a tanker dedicated to EWC’s LNG hub terminal, a first in the Philippines, located in Barangay Ibabang Polo of this town.

Stewart Elliot, managing director and CEO of EWC, said the tanker to be based in this town is capable of storing up to 128,000 cubic meters of LNG, making it a floating storage with regasification and processing equipment onboard required to provide re-gassified LNG directly to the power station.

The ship, sailing under the Norwegian flag and coming from Malta before heading to the Philippines, is staying for a time in Pagbilao and will set sail for Singapore where it will be on standby when the LNG station here becomes operational.

Eddie Rodriguez, EWC country manager, said they are waiting for the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines’ (NGCP) final approval to fully operate to provide cleaner and cheaper alternative energy to Luzon grid through the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM).

The WESM is the country’s spot market for trading of electricity as a commodity.

The 650-MW LNG Hub Terminal in this town consists of two full-containment onshore energy tanks with pump capacity of 130,000 cubic meters of LNG each.

It also has its own jetty and marine infrastructure for the loading and unloading of LNG ships as well as regasification, control center and other ancillary facilities.

Rodriguez confirmed that they are now building their own 120kV-230kV transmission line from Pagbilao site to connect directly to the NGCP-operated Naga-Tayabas main transmission line.

Elliot said with LNG, the world will now have a cleaner energy that will leave less carbon footprint and its price is competitive with that of coal-produced electricity.