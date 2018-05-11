Quezon municipal councilor shot dead

SARIAYA, Quezon: A municipal councilor in Sariaya, Quezon, was shot dead by unidentified gunmen who barged into his house in Barangay Sampaloc 2 this town on Thursday morning.

Supt. Rafael Torres, Sariaya Police officer-in-charge, said Aristeo Ilao, 55, was sitting at their dining table at about 9 a.m. when one of the two suspects repeatedly shot him in the head, causing his instant death.

The gunman and his companion, both wearing black shirts and shorts, immediately fled on board a black motorcycle.

Police are still investigating the incident.

with ROY NARRA