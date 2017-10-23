Quezon village gets P1-M solar light system

PARE BURGOS, Quezon: Sunsets in Barangay Tulay Buhangin mean a halt to the day’s activities. With no electricity to power even the most basic of appliances, residents of this quiet fishing village prepare dinner and go about their evening routine under the glow of a flickering kerosene lamp. TeaM Energy Foundation, Inc. (TEFI), through the ‘Light A Home’ program, donated P1-million worth of solar home lighting systems to residents here who rely mainly on small-scale fishing and coconut farming for their daily needs. The solar home lighting systems – given to 187 residents – include a 10-watt solar panel, two LED bulbs, and a 12-volt battery that can be used to charge mobile phones and other electronic gadgets. Melben Diokno, chairman of Barangay Tulay Buhangin thanked TEFI for choosing their village as project recipient saying they would now be able to conduct activities at night and their children can study better. TEFI officers and the solar home system supplier GoGridless conducted an end users’ briefing for Tulay Buhangin residents to ensure they know how to properly operate and maintain their solar home systems. Ricky de Castro, TEFI executive director, said “We hope that these solar home systems improve the quality of life of Tulay Buhangin residents the same way it has changed the lives of the 443 households who were beneficiaries of the Light A Home program in different communities in Quezon and Pangasinan.”

