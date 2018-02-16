Quezon’s top NPA leader meted 42 years

CAMP GEN MATEO CAPINPIN, Tanay, Rizal: A high-ranking leader of the New People’s Army (NPA) in Quezon province, Miguela Piñero, was sentenced to a maximum of 42 years imprisonment for illegal possession of firearms and explosives by a regional trial court (RTC) judge.

Piñero, alias “Ka Migs,” who was arrested in February 2012, was convicted by Judge Mariam Biem of Quezon Regional Trial Court Branch l53.

She was meted the penalty of reclusion perpetua or 20 years to a maximum of 30 years imprisonment for violation of Republic Act 9516 (Illegal Possession of Explosives) and was further sentenced to six years to 12 years in jail for illegal possession of firearms.

Lt. Col. Ely Tono, commanding officer of the 85th Infantry Battalion, said Piñero was arrested in Barangay Calantipayan in Lopez, Quezon based on the warrant of arrest for two counts of murder, rebellion, multiple frustrated murder, and robbery in band. Recovered from her were a calibre .45 pistol, a hand grenade and assorted explosive materials that are components for improvised explosive devices.

Piñero is reportedly the top leader of the NPA terrorist group operating in Southern Quezon and Bondoc Peninsula that was responsible for extortions, ambuscades of government troops and disrupting the government projects in the area.

Meanwhile, Major Gen. Rhoderick Parayno, Commander, 2ID said the court’s decision gave justice to the victims of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-terrorist atrocities, particularly the indigenous peoples who were brutally killed.