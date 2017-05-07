Quiapo blast kills 2, injures 4 – police

TWO explosions rocked Quiapo, Manila on Saturday, killing two persons and injuring 4 others, police said.

National Capital Region Police Office chief Oscar Albayalde said a suspect was arrested, without going into details.

The first explosion occurred at about 5:30 p.m., claiming two lives. Four persons near the site suffered minor injuries. The second blast happened three hours later.

The first blast occurred at the corner of Norzagaray and Elizondo Streets.

The Manila Police District’s Explosives and Ordnance Division and Special Weapons Action Team have yet to establish a motive for the blasts.

Albayalde and Manila Police District director Joel Coronel inspected the site of the blasts.

Late last month, an explosion shook the area as leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nationas met for a summit in Pasay City. That blast injured 14 people.

Police maintained that the explosion was not a terrorism incident, adding that it was caused by a pipe bomb.