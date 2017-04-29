Quiapo blast has no security implication for ongoing ASEAN meet – AFP

MANILA: Friday night’s explosion in Quiapo, Manila that left 12 people injured is “gang-related” and has no security implication for the ongoing ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings being held at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City, a military spokesperson said Saturday.

“Initial reports coming from the Philippine National Police indicate that the incident is ‘gang-related’ and so far, we see no need to (beef up our security preparations). We put it under the law enforcement operations for the time being,” Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) spokesperson Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla told the Philippine News Agency (PNA).

At about 10:49 p.m. Friday, two men on a motorcycle lobbed a suspected grenade that exploded along Quezon Blvd. near the Quiapo Church, wounding 12, five of them severely.

The victims were brought to the Jose Reyes Medical Center, Mary Chiles General Hospital and Ospital ng Sampaloc.

Police investigations are ongoing as of this posting. PNA

PNA/CC