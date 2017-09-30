Quiban recalls falling in love with golf

Justin Quiban discovered his love for golf at the tender age of seven.

He fondly recalls being brought to a convention by his father where he was enticed by a Snoopy character golf club set. Ever supportive of his interest in golf, his father took him to a driving range in Sucat, Parañaque to hone his skills. It was then that Quiban discovered that he’s cut out for the sport.

Quiban became skillful enough to become a member of the national team. He tested his mettle as a golfer by actively competing locally and abroad from 2012 to 2016.

He named his team’s triumph in the men’s division of the 68th Philippine Airlines Interclub last 2015 as one of his most memorable wins. His teammates then were team captain Ramon “Thirdy” Escano, Tonton Asistio, Ryu Ken Yasuma, and Theody Pascual.

“It uplifts my spirit. And seeing our names and picture in the newspaper gave me such thrills,” said the 21-year old Quiban.

Quiban, who turned professional last year, keeps sharp by practicing daily at the Manila Southwoods, his home course.

“Being a pro is a pressure because you have to train hard and expected to play good all the time,” said Quiban, whose dream is to play in the prestigious Japan Tour.

Outside golf, Quiban loves playing football or video games during his spare time.

His favorite golfer since he was a child was South African and former world No.1 Theodore Ernest “Earni” Els.

Standing at six-foot-three, Els, known as “The Big Easy” was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2011.

* * *

WHAT’S IN THE BAG

Justin quiban

Driver – Ping G30

Fairway Woods – Ping Rapture

Irons – Ping iBlade

Wedges – Ping Glide

Putter – Ping Karsten

Ball – Titleist Pro V1