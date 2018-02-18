‘Quiboloy follower lied about cash in jet’

FELINA Sabino Salinas, the Honolulu-based follower of Kingdom of Jesus Christ Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, lied to US authorities about the amount of cash she brought with her to the private jet that was supposed to take the charismatic preacher back to the Philippines from a weekend of preaching in Hawaii, documents filed with a Honolulu court showed.

Salinas, 47, declared in her currency report form submitted to the Customs and Border Protection Office that she was carrying only $40,000 and P1,000.

“On or about February 13, 2018, in the District of Hawaii, the defendant, FELINA S. SALINAS, with the intent to evade a currency reporting requirement under Title 31, United States Code, Section 5316, did knowingly conceal more than $10,000 in currency, namely approximately $335,000 in United States dollars and $9,000 in Australian dollars, in an article of luggage and did attempt to transport such currency from a place within the United States to a place outside the United States,” said Special Agent Anne Mylene Haney of the US Department of Homeland Security in her criminal complaint filed before the US District Court for Hawaii on February 14.

In her affidavit in support of her criminal complaint, Haney said there was “probable cause to conclude that Felina Sabino Salinas committed the offense of attempted bulk cash smuggling out of the United States in violation of

Title 31, United States Code, Section 5332(a).”

Haney said Customs and Border Protection officers Ernest Durante and Lau-Castro inspected a black rolling carryon bag located inside the plane and “later observed numerous black socks that were neatly bundled.

[Durante and Lau-Castro] opened multiple bundles of socks and observed stacks of $100.00 bills contained within the socks. [Durante] then stopped the inspection and secured the plane.”

“Salinas positively identified a blue purse, the aforementioned black rolling carryon bag that contained the currency, and a red backpack as her property,” Haney said.

“The total amount located inside the black rolling carryon bag was $335,000, and 9,000 Australian dollars. None of that money was reported by Ms. SALINAS to the [Customs and Border Protection Office] as required by Title 31, United States Code, Section 5316,” she added.

The complaint did not name Salinas’ companions, but said the private jet had two crewmembers and four passengers.

Hawaii News Now reported on February 14 that Quiboloy was inside the jet and then briefly detained, then allowed to board a commercial flight back to the Philippines.

Salinas, it said, was charged because she claimed ownership of baggage that contained the undeclared cash.

Salinas, said to be the business manager of Kingdom of Jesus Christ’s Waipahu church, was reportedly released on a $25,000 bail.

On Thursday night, a lawyer for the Davao-based pastor said Quiboloy, a known supporter of President Rodrigo Duterte, was neither detained nor charged in Hawaii.

“It was not true that he was charged, it was not true that he was imprisoned. As a matter of fact, he is already here in the Philippines, as early as 6:35 p.m. (Thursday),” Isrelito Torreon said. “And that speaks volumes of his innocence of any insinuation that he committed a crime under US law,” the pastor’s spokesman said.

“All of those insinuations and speculations are not true, because had he been charged, he would [have]remained in the US and he would not have arrived in the Philippines as early as last night.”

Torreon also denied that the preacher was deported, since a deportation proceeding, being a formal one, could not be finished in a matter of six to eight hours.

Torreon said Quiboloy, 67, would be leading a prayer rally at the Ynares Stadium in Antipolo City on Sunday to address his followers.