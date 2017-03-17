Quiet elegance, amazing experience

The Lexus IS, which stands for “Intelligent Sport,” has always been a crowd pleaser in the luxury vehicle arena. A true favorite for car enthusiasts everywhere, the IS has been the epitome of beauty on the inside and out.

Lexus raised the bar even higher by the giving the IS a new spin. At an exclusive event held at the Lexus showroom in Bonifacio Global City, the brand launched the car’s newest iteration.

Led by Lexus Manila president Danny Isla, EVP Yuichiro Suzuki and operations executive officer Raymond Rodriguez, the top luxury car brand proudly unveiled the new IS, adding new paint schemes – Deep Blue Mica and Graphite Black Glass Flake.

Isla is proud to say that this car is known for its quiet elegance, for the superb driving experience and for its luxury in calm and humble ways. It is more than the beautiful metal and fine interiors. It is more than a luxury vehicle. It is an amazing overall experience between man and machine. Drive on!

***

Meanwhile, known as the premier jewellery salon in the country, Hoseki gave its clients an exclusive treat as it held a grand sale of its gorgeous handcrafted pieces. The said affair, held at the opulent home of Hoseki founder and internationally-acclaimed jewellery designer Faico and corporate affairs director Zabeth Co, gathered jewelry enthusiasts from all over the metro who were warmly welcomed by Hoseki chief creative officer Knoi Esmane, operations manager Harold Co and head of finance Grace Co.

The event was an overwhelming success as the guests bought for themselves and their loved ones exquisitely beautiful jewelry items that showcase that excellent artistry and superb craftsmanship the company is well-known for.