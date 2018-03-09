Quiksilver x Pacsafe anti-theft carry-on

Not so long ago, my mom realized that she lost P20,000. The leading theory is that someone lifted the cash from her bag that was slung on her shoulder at the supermarket without her noticing. It’s not like she was being careless with thousand-peso bills peeking out for everyone to see—it’s just that there really are some people in plain sight who are that good with sleight of hand.

This isn’t a rare scenario. These things can happen to anyone. And I’ve always been paranoid that it’ll happen to me, especially when I’m traveling. It’s more difficult to assess your surroundings if they’re unfamiliar so I’m extra cautious when I’m in a new place, may it be for business or pleasure.

For this reason, I prefer travel bags that have safety features so I can worry less about losing things (and money). One such bag is the new 40L Anti-theft Carry-on Pack from the Quiksilver x Pacsafe collection.

This collaboration between the adventure gear brand and the anti-theft bag maker brings together two different construction techniques to make one formidable piece, combining the best of both worlds. Adjustable straps and ergonomic back padding add additional comfort when carrying the bag as a backpack, while the built-in security details help protect your things, keeping your mind at ease as you explore.

Patterned after the look and make of well-known Quiksilver travel bags, this carry-on sports the safety features that Pacsafe is built upon: anti-theft technology such as the eXomesh slashguard, the Carrysafe slashguard straps, and secured zip tabs.

For convenience and organization, the bag is equipped with a removable dry bag, heavy-duty tarpaulin pockets, and a generous storage space for long trips. Made for endurance and the unpredictable, often wet, outdoors, the bag also comes with Heavy Water boardshorts lining.

The Quiksilver x Pacsafe 40L Anti-theft Carry-on Pack retails for P10,690 at Pacsafe stores (Glorietta 5, Mall of Asia, The Block SM North Edsa, and SM Seaside Cebu), as well as Urbanize, travel Club and Rustan’s.