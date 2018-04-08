Quilario-Catubag duo retains BVR women’s crown

Tagum-Philippine National Police’s Karen Quilario and Lourdilyn Catubag blasted DM Demontano and Jackie Estoquia of Iloilo, 21-10, 21-14, to retain the women’s crown in the Beach Volleyball Republic (BVR) On Tour on Saturday at the Tondaligan Blue Beach in Dagupan City.

Quilario and Catubag who won the 2017 women’s national title in Sta. Ana, Cagayan displayed their championship pedigree beating the likes of BVR mainstays Bea Tan and Charo Soriano of Seafront Residence in the semis before dominating the championship round.

With the victory, PO1s Quilario and Catubag will be donning the national tricolors in the FIVB World Tour scheduled on May 3 to 6 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay.

Meanwhile, Seafront Residence’s Tan and Soriano survived Dij Rodriguez and Therese Ramas of Asian Volleyballistas 20-22, 24-22, 15-12 to finish third in the distaff side.

Also joining Tagum-PNP in the FIVB World Tour are Jade Becaldo and Calvin Sarte of Ato Ni Bai, which defeated the University of the Visayas (UV) duo of Raphy Abanto and Kevin Juban 21-17, 21-13 in the men’s finals.

It was also Becaldo’s second national title after winning it last year with Rommel Pepito thus making him one of the most decorated players in the three-year history of the league.

In his illustrious BVR career, the 27-year-old Becaldo has already won six championships and made it to the finals for the eighth straight time.

“There are no secrets at all. Maybe I’m just lucky and blessed,” Becaldo told The Manila Times.

Ran Abdilla and Jessie Lopez of Airforce 1 won the bronze in the men’s play after escaping the gritty University of Sto. Tomas pair of Henry Pecaña and KR Guzman 21-11, 16-21, 15-11