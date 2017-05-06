Quinahan, Fonacier reunite with Guiao

Northern Luzon Expressway (NLEX) is already out in the running for a quarterfinals seat in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Commissioner’s Cup.

But the Road Warriors are already making the moves as part of their preparation for the season-ending Governors’ Cup.

After acquiring Alex Mallari from Mahindra last Friday, NLEX was once again involved in a four-team, multi-player deal that was approved by the PBA Commissioner’s Office on Saturday.

The Road Warriors, already eliminated in the Commissioner’s Cup with a 0-8 win-loss card, added a pair of veteran players who were quite familiar with coach Yeng Guaio’s system.

JR Quinahan and Larry Fonacier were acquired by NLEX in a multi-trade deal that also involved TNT KaTropa, Meralco and GlobalPort.

“We’re satisfied to get JR Quinahan, Alex Mallari and Larry Fonacier but of course we need to unload quality players too in return,” said NLEX team official Ronald Dulatre. “We and coach Yeng (Guiao) just identified the players that we needed so far.”

The Road Warriors and Batang Pier were first to agree on a deal with the former sending Garvo Lanete to the latter for Quinahan.

Lanate won’t stay long with GlobalPort as he will be shipped to Meralco for the rights of Jonathan Grey, the Bolts’ 2017 second-round pick (originally from the Floodbuster).

KaTropa then traded Fonacier to Batang Pier for Anthony Semerad and its first-round pick this year. GlobalPort then will send Fonacier, Meralco’s 2017 second round pick and GlobalPort’s 2019 second round pick to NLEX.

Batang Pier will receive Sean Anthony and Bradwyn Guinto in the deal.

Mallari, Kevin Ighalo and Mahindra’ 2020 second-round pick were received by NLEX in exchange for Glenn Khobuntin and Eric Camson last Friday.