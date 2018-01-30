Quirino beats Pusing in NAGT-Subic Bay race

Miggy Quirino narrowly edged out Clifford Pusing for the men’s Super Sprint title in the opening leg of the 2018 National Age-Group Triathlon (NAGT) series on Sunday at the ACEA Resort area at San Bernardino in the Subic Bay Freeport.

Quirino won the men’s Super Sprint (500-meter swim – 10 Km bike – 2.5 Km run) title with a time of 41 minutes and 30.1 seconds while Pusing registered 41 minutes and 30.4 seconds resulting in a razor-thin time difference of 0.3 seconds between them. Adian Dionisio won the bronze with 42:22.

Meanwhile, Moira Erediano won the women’s Super Sprint title with 45:27 followed by Jana Macalalad with 46:30 and Marielle Estreba at 48:04.

The winners in the Paratriathlon competitions of the race sponsored by the Philippine Sports Commission, Gatorade, Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority’s Tourism Department, Harbor Point Ayala Mall, Standard Insurance and Asian Center for Insulation Philippines were Jerome Nelmida with 1:42:06 (category PT5) and Alex Silverio with 1:34:03 (category PT4), respectively.

The top finishers in the Standard Distance (1.5 Km swim – 40 Km bike – 5 Km run) race were Neil Aynera (Men 18-24), Andrea Villanueva (Women 18-29), Melvin Santiago (25-29), Michaela Barinova (Women 30-34), Jet Ramos (Men 35-39), Francis Peralta and Mary Grace Olfindo (40-44), Edward Luna (Men 45-49), Celma Hitalia (Women 45-over), RJ Lorenzo (50-54), and Eduardo Francisco (55-over).

National team member John Chicano handily outperformed teammate Nikko Huelgas 2:05:27 to 2:08:11 while on the distaff side Kim Kilgroe took advantage of the retirement of Claire Adorna during the bike leg to finish first with 2:22:41.

Winners in the Sprint Distance (750 meter – 20 Km bike – 5 Km run) were Kim Remolino (Men Elite), Karen Manayon (Women Elite), Charles Jeremiah Lipuria and Veronica Deldio (16-19), Rogelio Visconde and Janina Garcia (20-29), Nik Roxas and Bernadette Agor (30-39), Peter Gonzales and Alfie Yu (40-49) and Jo Mlez (Men 50-over)

The trio of Jojo Santos, Christian Sabinorio and Jan Dennis Borbolla won the All-Men relay title with 2:41:08 while the team of Heinrich Gasacao, Renz Formoso and Lou Aguion bagged the Relay-Mixed title with 3:00:20.