Quo vadis, Boracay?

“THE impact on the country as a whole will be minimal. It’s only going to be noticeable in Region VI, in Boracay itself, in Malay municipality and Aklan,” Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia said of the six-month closure of Boracay a couple of days before the island was sealed off.

What constitutes “noticeable” impact? Lawyer Helen Catalbas and Ro-Ann Bacal, regional directors of the Department of Tourism and National Economic and Development Authority, respectively, had a “tit for tat” exchange, with the former accusing the latter of exaggerating the negative impact of Boracay’s closure on the regional economy. Bacal, the NEDA regional director for Western Visayas, had earlier explained that based on simulations conducted by central office staff, employment of as many as 147,476 to 152,391 individuals in the region could be affected by the closure. The regional economy was projected to slow down about five percent (reported in Iloilo Metropolitan Times and Panay News).

The projected losses, the DoT regional director responded, are based on the “wrong assumption” that Boracay’s tourist arrivals will reach or exceed the two million arrivals recorded in 2017. “It shows ignorance of the fact that there is a carrying capacity study now being conducted by the DENR the results of which will be released soon” (The Daily Guardian, May 1).

Carrying capacity in tourism destinations is defined by the United Nations World Tourism Organization as “the maximum number of people that may visit a tourist destination at the same time, without causing destruction of the physical, economic, and socio-cultural environment and an unacceptable decrease in the quality of visitors’ satisfaction.”

Put differently, determining the carrying capacity of a tourist destination involves addressing the following major problems: “alienated local residents, degraded tourist experience, overloaded infrastructure, damage to nature, and threats to culture and heritage” (World Travel & Tourism Council and McKinsey & Company, December 2017).

In other words: determining Boracay’s carrying capacity is not only about the ecological footprint of tourists.

The government may in fact be preparing Boracay for more, not less, than last year’s two million visitors. The main road in Boracay is being widened without awaiting any ‘carrying capacity’ study. Aside from more than 1,000 structures being partially or completely demolished to give way for the road widening, even trees will be cut down (Aklan Forum Journal, April 28, 2018).

DoT Western Visayas was busy marketing and promoting Boracay at least as late as the end of February, or after President Rodrigo Duterte first uttered his threat to close ‘cesspool’ that was Boracay. DoT RD Catalbas told media that “there is no let-up on the marketing of Boracay and other tourist destinations in Western Visayas” (GMA News Online, February 21). “We are not stopping the promotion and marketing of Boracay,” the director was quoted in the Visayan Daily Star on February 24 . In short, nobody, including the regional offices of national government agencies, was expecting that a full closure would come, and that it would come so soon. The shock, naturally, is ‘noticeable’ but doesn’t mean that the Western Visayas economy will collapse.

Aside from the short time allowed to prepare for the closure, the fact that different national government officials continue to issue conflicting statements on the future of Boracay makes it difficult to come up with projections for the local economy. A few days ago, President Duterte reiterated his intention to place part of Boracay under agrarian reform, despite the fact that the entire island was declared a tourism zone in 1978 and remains as such. While there may be good money to be made on growing, for instance, arugula and herbs, it does add to uncertainty for Western Visayas in general, and Boracay and Aklan in particular.

In the meantime, thousands of workers face the desperate reality of suddenly being without jobs and income. The Department of Labor and Employment offers temporary employment for 30 days to 5,000 workers in Boracay. The Department of Social Welfare and Development released transportation assistance to those who were forced to leave the island. Some private individuals are also helping, like Ana Treñas who through the Facebook page JOBS Beyond Boracay links job-seeking displaced workers with hotels in other parts of the country.

The total loss of income from the closure of Boracay may be a drop in the ocean for the national government. After all, Boracay is but one of more than 7,000 islands in the Philippine archipelago. There is no doubt that the Boracay that will eventually be reopened to the public will be cleaner and its physical infrastructure upgraded. But questions linger: Is the economic hardship imposed on the people of Boracay and the region a necessary evil to achieve the desired goals? Did the government conduct a comprehensive cost-benefit analysis measuring the negative impact—social, economic and environmental—of the closure against the expected outcome?