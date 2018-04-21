Quo warranto case sought vs de Castro

SAUCE for Sereno, sauce for de Castro.

A private citizen has asked Solicitor General Jose Calida to file a petition for quo warranto to unseat Associate Justice Teresita Leonardo-de Castro.

On Friday, Jocelyn Marie F. Acosta sent a four-page letter to Calida, saying de Castro must suffer the same fate as her nemesis Sereno, as both had failed to submit a complete set of statements of assets, liabilities and net worth (SALNs) when they applied for the judiciary.

Acosta followed the footsteps of lawyer Eligio Mallari, who asked Calida for file a case to unseat Sereno for lack of qualification in February.

Calida filed the quo warranto petition against Sereno in March.

According to The Manila Times sources, the case could be voted upon by the Supreme Court next month, which could render moot the impeachment proceedings against Sereno in Congress.

In the House of Represenatives, Sereno was accused of lack of integrity for failing to submit her SALNs to the Judicial and Bar Council which screens judiciary nominees, manipulating judiciary appointments, and undermining the Supreme Court appointment of former Solicitor General Francis Jardeleza, among others.

During oral arguments in Baguio City for the quo warranto case, Sereno accused de Castro of not filing her complete SALNs during her whole stint in the government since 1973.

“Following the logic employed by Mallari, Justice de Castro and yourself, Justice de Castro’s non-submission of all her SALNs since 1973 shows that she also has employed deception in claiming that she complied with the SALN requirement, thereby lacking integrity and is not qualified to sit as a Justice of the Supreme Court,” Acosta stated in her letter.

De Castro however has a JBC certification stating that it has photocopies of her SALNs from 1997 to 2011, or a total of 15 SALNs, more than the 10 SALNs required by the council.

This belied Sereno’s claim that 13 other applicants for the chief justice position in 2012 did not submit complete SALNs as required by the JBC.

Calida, meanwhile, in an 81-page memorandum, insisted that Sereno must be ousted from office because of her “void appointment,” and must not be given any “special treatment.”

It was revealed in the impeachment proceedings before the House of Representatives that Sereno submitted only three SALNs, for the years 2009, 2010 and 2011, when she applied for the top judicial post in 2012.

Sereno argued that her submissions must be considered “substantial compliance” with the JBC requirement.

The Office of Solicitor General also said Sereno’s 2009 SALN was invalid for having been “belatedly filed on June 22, 2012,” while her 2011 SALN was not signed by her husband.

Worse, when she applied for associate justice in 2010, Sereno submitted a “fabricated” SALN for 2006, as it bore no stamp of receipt from UP, was signed on July 27, 2010 or the same day it was submitted to the JBC, and was not notarized.